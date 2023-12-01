Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

The veteran netminder nearly posted a second straight shutout, but he couldn't squeeze a Johnny Kovacevic snapshot from the faceoff circle midway through the third period with the Panthers already up 4-0. Bobrovsky allowed more than three goals only once in 11 starts through the month of November, going 8-3-0 with a dazzling 2.11 GAA and .918 save percentage, and the two-time Vezina winner appears to be turning back the clock and re-discovering an elite form he hasn't flashed with any consistency since his Columbus days.