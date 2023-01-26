Bobrovsky (lower body) is still undergoing evaluation and a decision on his status for Friday's matchup with LA won't be made until after morning skate, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky has missed the last three contests with a lower-body injury, but it sounds like there's a chance he'll be ready to return against the Kings. Check back for another update on the 34-year-old netminder's status following Friday's morning practice.