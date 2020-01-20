Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tasked for Monday's start
Bobrovsky will defend the road net in Monday's matchup versus the Wild, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
It's tough to get a grip on where Bobrovsky's game is at, as he's coming off two straight wins, but one came against the bottom-dwelling Red Wings. A win is a win, but that carries an asterisk. Bobrovsky's struggles have been more evident on the road this season, as he's accrued an .873 save percentage and 5-7-3 record. He'll look to right the ship against the Wild, who have won two straight games against the Stars and Lightning while piling up 10 goals in the process.
