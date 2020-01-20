Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tasked for Monday's start

Bobrovsky will defend the road net in Monday's matchup versus the Wild, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

It's tough to get a grip on where Bobrovsky's game is at, as he's coming off two straight wins, but one came against the bottom-dwelling Red Wings. A win is a win, but that carries an asterisk. Bobrovsky's struggles have been more evident on the road this season, as he's accrued an .873 save percentage and 5-7-3 record. He'll look to right the ship against the Wild, who have won two straight games against the Stars and Lightning while piling up 10 goals in the process.

More News
Our Latest Stories