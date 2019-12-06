Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ready to rock
Rust (lower body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Coyotes.
The Penguins and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Rust back in their lineups Friday, as he's been highly productive when healthy this season, racking up nine goals and 17 points in 16 games. The 27-year-old is expected to return to a prominent role, skating on Pittsburgh's first line and top power-play unit against Arizona.
