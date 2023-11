Rust (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision Tuesday against Nashville, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust was a full participant during Monday's practice and he worked on the top power-play unit, which are both encouraging signs. He has missed the past three games due to a lower-body issue. Rust has accounted for nine goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 10 hits over 17 outings this season.