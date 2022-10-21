Guentzel (undisclosed) was injured late in Thursday's game versus the Kings, and head coach Mike Sullivan didn't have an update on his status after the game.

It was another productive contest for Guentzel prior to the injury, as he scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 with four PIM. He was then hit by by Brendan Lemieux up high and was struck by a shot from teammate Kris Letang. Consider Guentzel day-to-day for now. The Penguins begin a road trip in Columbus on Saturday.