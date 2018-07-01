Predators' Connor Brickley: Met with two-way deal from Preds
Brickley signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Sunday. The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 in the AHL.
Brickley is a bottom-six energy cog who hunts down loose pucks and scores a decent amount. Last season, he registered 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over 44 games with the Panthers. This checks out as a nice depth signing for the Predators.
