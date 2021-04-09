Fabbro is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
Fabbro's lengthy absence will test Nashville's depth at defense, but it won't make waves in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 11 points in 38 games this season. Another update on the 22-year-old blueliner should surface once he's cleared to resume skating.
