Lankinen made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Facing the team he made his NHL debut with in 2020-21, Lankinen and the Predators never trailed in the game and the goalie had little chance on either puck that beat him, one of which deflected in off Roman Josi. Lankinen has started only three games this season as Juuse Saros dominates the crease for Nashville as per usual, but the No. 2 netminder has been solid in his limited opportunities with a 2.73 GAA and .910 save percentage.