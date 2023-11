McDonagh (lower body) will miss Thursday's game against Winnipeg, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.

Coach Andrew Brunette previously suggested McDonagh might return either Thursday or Saturday versus Arizona, so perhaps the 34-year-old defenseman will still play against the Coyotes. He has two assists, six shots, seven hits and 25 blocks in 10 contests this season. When he's healthy, McDonagh is likely to serve in a top-four role, though he might not have a spot on the power play.