Arvidsson (upper body) will not be available for Friday's Game 3 tilt with the Hurricanes.
Arvidsson was a late scratch for Friday's game and it's unclear when he was injured. He's currently considered day-to-day so another update should be available before Game 4 on Sunday. The 28-year-old was held without a point in the first two games of the series.
