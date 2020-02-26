Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak at 10 games
Panarin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
He opened the scoring late in the first period, then set up Mika Zibanejad for the winner 28 seconds into OT. Panarin is riding a 10-game point streak during which he's piled up five goals and 14 points, while Tuesday's tally was his 32nd of the season, establishing a new career high for the 28-year-old.
