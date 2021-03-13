As expected, Panarin (not injury releated) will return to the lineup for Saturday's matinee matchup versus Boston, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Panarin has missed the Rangers' last nine games while on a leave of absence, but he'll return to his usual featured role Saturday, skating on New York's second line and top power-play unit against the Bruins. The 29-year-old winger has racked up five goals and 18 points through 14 games this season.