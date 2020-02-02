Rangers' Chris Kreider: Injury not considered serious
Kreider (upper body) isn't expected to miss much time, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Kreider took an accidental knee to the head from teammate Mika Zibanejad in Saturday's game against the Red Wings. While the winger's status for Monday's home game versus the Stars is still up in the air, it doesn't seem like he'll be out long. Per Stephenson, coach David Quinn said the injury "looked scarier than it turned out to be."
