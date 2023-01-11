Kreider (upper body) will not play against the Stars on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kreider will be on the shelf for the first time this season after having appeared in all 42 contests to open the year. In those outings, the 31-year-old winger has racked up 19 goals and 11 helpers. While it seems unlikely the Massachusetts native will reach the 50-goal threshold as he did last season, he should still be capable of notching 40 goals, barring an extended stint on the shelf.