Chytil (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Chytil saw 10:23 of ice time prior to his injury, adding two shots on goal. He's been the Rangers' second-line center to start the season, amassing six helpers over 10 contests. If he misses time beyond Thursday, Vincent Trocheck would likely move up to the second line while Tyler Pitlick could enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.