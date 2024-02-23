Larkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.
The Red Wings got blanked through the first two periods, but Larkin woke his team up by scoring his 25th goal of the season midway through the third. The 27-year-old then drew two defenders to him in OT before dropping a no-look backhand pass to Patrick Kane for the winner. Larkin has found the scoresheet in three straight games, and in 19 contests since the beginning of January he's racked up 12 goals and 20 points.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Helps team douse Flames•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two goals to extend streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Pots game-winner for goal No. 20•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Powers up with apple•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Adds two more points in win•