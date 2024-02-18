Larkin crafted a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Larkin entered the contest with a minus-7 rating and box-score goose eggs between the previous three games, but it's rare that a player of his caliber would be held down for too long. Larkin's up to 24 goals and 24 assists for a point-per-game average. His man-advantage helper gives him 20 power-play points for the season, yet there's still hope among Detroit fans that the captain can set the bar even higher since Patrick Kane is healthy again and thriving with a four-game point streak on the right wing.