Reimer stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Reimer was steady in his second outing of the year, though it didn't earn him another shutout. The Red Wings supplied plenty of goals to support him, including a hat trick from Alex DeBrincat. Reimer has allowed goals on 54 shots over his two outings this season, both wins. Ville Husso remains the starter for now, but Reimer's stronger performance could help him pull closer to a 50-50 split, especially with Alex Lyon awaiting his first action in 2023-24.