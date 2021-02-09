Glendening (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Florida.
Glendening (upper body) exited Sunday's game against the Panthers after taking a hit to the head from Florida's Radko Gudas, and he'll miss at least one additional contest as a result. With Glendening on the shelf, Frans Nielsen is expected to take over as Detroit's fourth-line center.
