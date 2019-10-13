Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Struggling in the early going
Bowey went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs, and he remains pointless on the young season.
In fairness, Bowey has only drawn into three of five games at the outset of the 2019-20 campaign, but that's a problem of its own. Detroit gave up beloved blueliner Nick Jensen to pry Bowey away from the Capitals last season, and it's rather disconcerting that he's not being iced in every game. Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed) and Trevor Daley (lower body) are banged up, but the fear is that Bowey will relinquish playing time to Alex Biega if he doesn't pick up the slack.
