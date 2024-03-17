Kane supplied the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

J.T. Compher made a sprawling pass at the top of the crease to give Kane had a wide-open look at the net, culminating in a 2-1 Red Wings advantage with 2:20 remaining in the second period. The Wings held on to snap a seven-game losing streak, and now Kane is heating up based on a three-game point streak comprised of a goal and two helpers. Detroit is 1-6-0 with Dylan Larkin (lower body) out of commission, so all eyes are on Kane, who is averaging 1.05 points per game in his 17-year career, to start becoming a major factor in team wins. He's added 14 goals, 20 assists and 11 power-play points through 36 games this season.