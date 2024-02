Kane registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kane has four points over his last three games, showing no lingering issues from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests before the All-Star break. The 35-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 22 appearances this season. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.