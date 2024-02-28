Kane notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Capitals.
Both points came in the third period as the Red Wings out the final touches on the rout. Kane has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine straight games since the All-Star break, piling up five goals and 14 points over that stretch with three straight multi=point efforts.
