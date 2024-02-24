Watch Now:

Kane produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The veteran winger opened the scoring only 33 seconds into the first period, burying a one-timer past Jordan Binnington. Kane missed seven games before the All-Star break with a lower-body injury, but he's been on fire since rejoining the lineup, finding the scoresheet in seven straight contests with four goals and 10 points.

