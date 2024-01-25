Kane (lower body) is practicing Thursday, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

The Red Wings play three games in the next week, before taking 10 days off for the All-Star break and their bye week. Kane could return before the break, but if there is any question as to his health, Detroit will likely not take any chances and give him the extra time off. Kane has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this season and could be trade bait at the Mar. 8 deadline, if the Red Wings are out of playoff contention.