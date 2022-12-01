Bertuzzi (upper body) was not available for overtime, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bertuzzi was hit in what appeared to be the hand or wrist with a shot late in the third period. He briefly went to the locker room but returned to the bench, but head coach Derek Lalonde indicated the winger was unable to take a shift. More details on Bertuzzi's injury could become available prior to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.