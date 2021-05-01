Luukkonen left Saturday's game against Boston after two periods with what appeared to be a lower-body injury and will not return, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen appeared to get his left skate caught along the post and writhed in pain for a couple moments at the end of the second period. He needed help getting off the ice and was replaced by Dustin Tokarski for the third after allowing three goals on 29 shots.