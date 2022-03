Gustavsson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday, Ian Mender of the Athletic reports.

This is a straight goalie swap for the Senators, as 21-year-old Mads Sogaard was promoted to the big club to replace Gustavsson. The 23-year-old Swede has struggled at the NHL level this season, with a 3-11-1 record, 3.78 GAA and .886 save percentage.