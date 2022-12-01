Pinto scored a goal in Ottawa's 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Pinto has nine goals and 11 points in 22 games this season. He started the campaign with an incredible run of six goals in eight contests, but Pinto has gone cold since then and entered Wednesday's contest on an eight-game goal scoring drought. He did log 18:12 of ice time versus the Rangers though, which is up from his season average of 14:57 going into Wednesday's contest. If Ottawa decides to keep using him like that then the 22-year-old forward will be worth keeping an eye on.