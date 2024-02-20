Pinto notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Pinto helped out on a Vladimir Tarasenko tally in the third period. Over his last six games, Pinto has seven points, a run that has earned him a promotion to the top line at even strength. The center has nine points, 31 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 11 outings after serving a 41-game suspension for violating the NHL's sports wagering rules. He's worth checking on in all fantasy formats.