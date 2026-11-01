Pinto scored an empty-net goal on one shot and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Pinto assisted on Ridly Greig's shorthanded goal in the second period before sealing the victory with an empty-netter late in the third. The center has five goals and six assists this season, and he continues to find ways to produce, although the lack of consistency has been a bit of an issue. Even though he's on a three-game point streak, it's worth noting that he's failed to crack the scoresheet in four of his last eight games dating back to Oct. 15.