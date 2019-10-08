Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: No-go against Nashville
Sorensen (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Predators, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sorensen is still feeling the effects of the hit that knocked him out of Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The 27-year-old is, however, considered day-to-day, which suggests he shouldn't be sidelined for much longer. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's road game against Chicago.
