Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Game 3
Jones will patrol the crease in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Blues in St. Louis.
Jones wasn't great in Game 2, surrendering four goals on 25 shots en route to his sixth lost of the playoffs. The 29-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and help his team regain home-ice advantage in the series by picking up his third road victory of this postseason Wednesday.
