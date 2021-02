Gregor netted a goal on two shots and doled out three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Gregor tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period marker. The 23-year-old forward has worked in a bottom-six role when he gets into the lineup, posting three tallies, 18 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating through 11 outings. Gregor is expected to be a rotational player for the Sharks throughout the year.