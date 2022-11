Meier scored a goal in the Sharks' 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Meier extended his goal streak to four games and point streak to six contests. He's up to six goals and 10 points over that six-game span. That largely erases his cold start to the campaign, where he was held to two assists in nine contests. Meier is a high-end forward who surpassed the 30-goal and 70-point milestones last season and could do about that well again in 2022-23.