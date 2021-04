Khudobin has been activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and will travel with the Stars for Tuesday's game in Chicago, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Khudobin ended up in the league's virus protocols due to a false-positive test, but he'll be eligible to return Tuesday against the Blackhawks. The veteran backstop has gone 7-9-4 while posting a 2.48 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 20 appearances this season.