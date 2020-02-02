Stars' Joe Pavelski: Plays hero in OT

Pavelski scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Pavelski struck 1:39 into overtime to secure the win for the Stars. He's got nine goals and 20 points in 51 contests this season. There's no kind way to say it -- Pavelski has been a disappointment with his new team, with just 93 shots on goal, 43 hits and five power-play points on his stats page. The 35-year-old should only be activated in deeper formats.