Stars' Roope Hintz: Corrals power-play assist
Hintz earned a power-play helper in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues in Game 1.
Hintz has two goals and two helpers in seven postseason games in his rookie year. He's added 17 shots on goal and nine hits. His position as the second-line center is bound to produce at least some offense for the 22-year-old Finn, who hasn't looked out of place in the playoffs so far.
