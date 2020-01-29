Hintz (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Hintz is still considered day-to-day, so there remains a chance he could be back in action versus New Jersey on Saturday. With the center unavailable, Justin Dowling figures to jump into a fourth-line role while Jason Dickinson should see an uptick in ice time. If Andrew Cogliano (lower body) is also unable to suit up, Dallas could opt to dress seven defensemen in Wednesday's clash rather than recall a play from the minors.