Harley logged an assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Harley led the Stars with 29:13 of ice time, taking on extra work with Miro Heiskanen (personal) joining Jani Hakanpaa (upper body) and Nils Lundkvist (concussion) amid the team's absences on the blue line. This game was further proof Harley is capable of playing a top-pairing role as a rising start among the NHL's defensemen. He's put up a strong season with 14 goals, 34 points, 103 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 53 appearances. Harley has earned 13 of his points over the last 12 contests, so he seems to be growing as the Stars continue to challenge him with tougher assignments.