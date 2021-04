Seguin (hip) is "not far off" from making his season debut, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Seguin has been skating with his teammates for nearly two weeks at this point, but the Stars still want the 29-year-old pivot to be "very comfortable" before inserting him into the lineup. Seguin will likely be eased back in whenever he's given the green light to make his season debut, but he should be close to 100 percent once the playoffs get underway.