Stars' Tyler Seguin: Struggles through 2019-20
Seguin has 17 goals, 50 points and a minus-2 rating in 69 games this season.
Despite scoring just 50 points in 69 games this season, Seguin has an 11-point lead on Jamie Benn for the Dallas team lead. Even if the NHL completes the 2019-20 regular season, the 28-year-old forward is on pace for roughly 60 points. At this juncture, it's essentially guaranteed that he'll miss the 70-point mark for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
