Fleury (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
There's no timetable for Fleury's return yet, but putting him on the injured reserve list rules him out for at least a week. As long as he's unavailable, the Wild are likely to lean heavily on Filip Gustavsson. Zane McIntyre was called up to serve as the backup goaltender.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Hard-luck loss Tuesday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to face Predators•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns 72nd career shutout•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Seattle•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Loses goaltending duel•