Hartman has served his two-match ban and will be available to face Chicago on Sunday.

Prior to his suspension, Hartman was mired in a seven-game goalless streak during which he registered 17 shots and one assist. Considering the Blackhawks are allowing 3.71 goals per game (second most in the league), it could be a good opportunity for Hartman to rediscover his scoring touch. With Hartman in the lineup, Vinni Lettieri could be headed back to AHL Iowa.