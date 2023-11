Hartman was suspended two games for tripping Detroit's Alex DeBrincat.

Hartman's incident occurred during Sunday's loss to the Red Wings. He'll be eligible to return Sunday against Chicago but will miss matchups with the Blues and Predators before then. Expect the Wild to promote another forward to replace Hartman before Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis. The 29-year-old has 11 points in 18 games this season.