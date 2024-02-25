Hartman posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Hartman helped out on the first of Kirill Kaprizov's two tallies in the contest. This was Hartman's third helper over the last four games. The 29-year-old forward is up to 30 points (seven on the power play), 119 shots on net, 56 hits, 36 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 53 outings. He's played on the second line recently, which has likely helped to steady his offense.