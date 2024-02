Hartman recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Hartman's goal drought is over a month long -- he has five assists over 12 contests since he last scored. The 29-year-old has moved up and down the lineup this season, but he's been on the second line and second power-play unit recently. He's up to 29 points, 117 shots on net, 56 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 52 appearances this season.