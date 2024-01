Hartman collected two goals in a 6-4 win over Florida on Friday.

Hartman matched his season total of 15 goals from the 2022-23 season on a power-play goal on Sergei Bobrovsky. He added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds left in the third frame to finish off the game. The 29-year old center had not scored a point in the past three games. Besides his 65 point season two years ago, he has never been a big point producer so it is hard to trust him in your lineup.