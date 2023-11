Hartman (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday versus Toronto, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hartman appears to be ready to return after sitting out Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa. He skated alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno during the pregame warmups. Hartman has registered seven goals, 11 points, 39 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 15 hits across 15 appearances this campaign.